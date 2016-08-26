Caddo County sued over jail death

The estate of Darius Robinson has filed a $75 million civil suit for his death while in the Caddo County jail.

Ancio Robinson, acting as administrator for his brother's estate, filed the eight-count suit in federal court in Oklahoma City against the Caddo County Board of Commissioners, Sheriff Lennis Miller, Michael Smith, Vicki Robertson, Bryan Porter, Laroyce Fanning, Ryan Warren, the City of Anadarko and the Caddo County Governmental Building Authority.

The counts filed by Robinson's counsel, J. Spencer Bryan of Bryan & Terrill Law PLLC in Tulsa, include: violation of the survival act, wrongful death, excessive force, excessive force in violation of the Oklahoma constitution, inadequate training and supervision amounting to deliberate indifference, failure to render adequate care (singularly against Fanning and Warren and the City of Anadarko), and unconstitutional withholding of medical care.

"This is a legal action resulting from the use of excessive force upon Darius Robinson which caused serious personal injury and the subsequent failure to render medical care which resulted in his death at the Caddo County Detention Center (CCDC)," Bryan stated in the court complaint.

Robinson, 41, had been in the Caddo County jail since April 1 after he was arrested the night before for outstanding child support warrants from Oklahoma County. He died shortly after 10 p.m. April 4 following an incident in his cell that included jailers Smith, Robertson and Porter. The state Medical Examiner's Officer found his death was a homicide by strangulation; he suffered a hyoid fracture that included surrounding hemorrhaging on the deeper muscles of the neck, as well as other bruising and handcuff abrasions, according to the state medical examiner. (The hyoid is the U-shaped bone of the neck that supports the tongue.)

According to the complaint, Robinson had been medically assessed at the Oklahoma County Detention Center with withdrawal symptoms of delirium tremens (DTs) and he required medical assessments twice a day for six days. Once at Caddo County facility, Robinson was kept in a watch cell near the front but was not provided medical care. Jailers were told that Robinson wasn't aware he was in jail, believed he was wearing someone else's clothing, eating things off the floor and was hallucinating, the complaint states.

The video with no audio released by the jail and viewed by a Constitution reporter showed activity the hour before jailers entered Robinson's cell that confirmed he was acting odd. He paced in his cell with a book in his hand, tearing out pages, wadding some and throwing them on the floor and putting others in his mouth and chewing. He also continued with bouts of pacing and folding and unfolding his clothes before throwing everything around in his cell and crawling on the floor. He also appeared to communicate with jailers outside the cell door. The majority of the time was spent throwing items around his cell and he spent a lot of time appearing agitated.

Jailers a man, Smith, and a woman, Robertson entered the cell at 9:44 p.m. and Robinson sat down, according to the video. When the Smith began to exit, with the Robertson near the door, Robinson attempted to get past them and out the door before being put into a headlock by Smith. Robinson appeared to get loose and was partly on top of the Smith before he put Robinson into a front headlock with his weight over the inmate's head, forcing his head forward and down as Robertson attempted to get him into handcuffs. Robinson appeared to be bracing upward with his body until the second hand was cuffed and then appeared to lose balance and fell forward with the Robertson's weight on top.