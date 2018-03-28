Caddo County crash victims identified

The two men killed in a Sunday night plane crash in northern Caddo County have been identified although the cause remains in a fog.

Walter R. Mullaney, 62, of El Reno; and Cesar Gomez, 27, Lumton, Colo., both died from massive injuries in a field, 6 miles south of Hydro, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. They have been taken to the state Medical Examiner's office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.

Mullaney was flying a 1967 Beachcraft Bonanza plane after taking off from El Reno en route to Odessa, Texas, when the plane was diverted to the Hinton Airport due to the weather, according to Trooper Brent Tucker's report. For an unknown reason, around 9:30 p.m. the eastbound flying airplane crashed and both the pilot and passenger were ejected an unknown distance.

After the plane disappeared from radar, an overnight search throughout the surrounding area covered miles. The men and the wreckage weren't discovered until Monday morning.

Although the report listed the weather conditions as cloudy with light fog, Mullaney's condition and the cause of the crash remain under investigation. Mullaney has been identified as a former manager of El Reno Airpark.