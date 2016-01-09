Cache Trading Post operator charged

A Cache man who operates the Trading Post Restaurant and Curio Shop has been charged with possession of stolen property and operating a pawn shop without a license.

Wayne Gipson, 54, was charged with two felony counts of knowingly receiving, concealing or withholding stolen property and one misdemeanor count of operating as a pawnbroker without a license.

Gipson appeared before Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan on Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea. He was released after posting a $2,000 bond.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Cache Police Chief Donna Kimmel, three officers of the Cache Police Department, and Detective Chad Kenyon of the Comanche County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant of Gipson's business Tuesday. The warrant was obtained based on reports that Gipson was illegally operating a pawn shop without a license and thus buying, selling and trading stolen merchandise, according to court records.

During the search, officers found that several hundred items had pawn tickets attached to them. A burglary victim, whom Gipson refused to allow him to look for his tools inside the store, positively identified a weed trimmer, nail gun, drills and a flashlight as property stolen from his residence and reported to Cache police, according to the affidavit.

Dozens of firearms and weed trimmers, a large quantity of power tools and hand tools, two guitars, a pinball machine, amplifier, several TVs, several computers, Native American art and dolls, a large gun safe and several more items were seized, according to the affidavit. All of those items had pawn tickets attached to them.