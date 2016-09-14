Cache Trading Post to 'cease, desist'

The Oklahoma Department of Consumer Credit on Monday issued an emergency cease-and-desist order against an unlicensed pawnbroker in Cache.

The order came nearly two weeks after many items were seized from the business by law enforcement officials following a search.

The order was filed against the Trading Post Restaurant and Curio Shop, 810 N. 8th. The order requires the Trading Post to cease and desist from engaging or offering to engage as a pawnbroker pending the final outcome of the department's enforcement action against the business, the agency said in a news release.

The order also prohibits the Trading Post from selling, transferring, transporting or disposing of any pledged goods received in connection with any pawn transactions entered into by the business.

The department is requesting any consumers who entered into pawn transactions with the Trading Post to please contact the department: 800-448-4904 or okstateokdocc.ok.gov.

Trading Post owner Wayne Gipson was formally charged in Comanche County District Court on Aug. 31 with two felony counts of knowingly receiving, concealing or withholding stolen property and one misdemeanor count of operating as a pawnbroker without a license. He entered a not guilty plea during his initial appearance and was released from custody after posting $2,000 bond.