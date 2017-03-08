You are here

Cache teen admits lewd acts with child

Thu, 08/03/2017 - 5:24am Vicky Smith

CACHE  A 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty on Tuesday to committing lewd or indecent acts to a child under age 16. 

According to an affidavit filed in Comanche County District Court, Demarius Long of Cache admitted to forcing his 9-year-old foster sister to engage in sexual acts with him in January and July 2016. Authorities were in the process of investigating the sex crimes that had occurred between the 9-year-old girl and a different foster brother when they discovered that Long, too, had forced indecent acts upon the 9-year-old, the affidavit states. 

Judge Gerald Neuwirth sentenced Long to complete the youthful offender program, and upon completion, Long is to remain under Department of Corrections (DOC) supervision for two years; if Long fails the program, however, he is to serve 20 years with five years suspended at the DOC, court records indicate.

