In Cache, leaders urge students to aim high, give back

CACHE Two prominent members of the Lawton community spoke to Cache High School students during a Black History Month assembly Wednesday in the school's auditorium.

The assembly was entitled "R-E-S-P-E-C-T" in reference to a 1960s hit song by Aretha Franklin.

The speakers were Albert Johnson Jr., vice president of university advancement at Cameron University; and Jacobi Crowley, Eisenhower High School coach and crisis management counselor for the Bridge Academy. Presenting the colors were members of the 220th Battalion at Fort Sill. "The Star Spangled Banner" was led by Cache High School students Madison Marshall and Kaylee Brue. A trio of students including Nyla Williams, Caleel Dyette and Marquez Dowell sang "Lean On Me" while members of the school's honor choir sang the school's alma mater.

Johnson, who is a retired Army colonel, said that the nation's history had greatly changed over the past century from when his grandfather, James C. Johnson, was a Buffalo Soldier at Fort Sill during the Spanish-American War during a period when the Armed Forces were still practicing segregation of black and white soldiers. This was despite the fact that 180,000 black soldiers had served in the Union Army during the Civil War, 40,000 of them making the ultimate sacrifice.

"Despite the fact that slavery was still rampant in this country, these soldiers fought for their country," he said.

The past century witnessed integration and ultimately the election of Barack Obama as the nation's first black president, Johnson said.

Following the Civil War and the abolition of slavery, Johnson said Henry Flipper was the first black graduate of West Point in 1877. After graduation, Flipper's first assignment was at Fort Sill, where he designed and built a trench known as "Flipper's Ditch" near the present Fort Sill Golf Club to facilitate the movement of stagnant water.

Despite successful leadership and service of black soldiers, Johnson said the Armed Forces did not complete desegregation efforts until around World War II and that black battalions had at least three white soldiers.

"We were not allowed as a race to lead ourselves," he said.

Johnson fast-forwarded Black History through the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s to more recent history including Gen. Colin Powell's four years as secretary of state during the administration of George W. Bush and then the eight years that President Obama was in office. He then asked the students to "Google" "Douglass High School in Lawton" where his father, Albert Johnson, served as principal when that school closed in the mid-1960s as part of desegregation efforts by Lawton Public Schools, though Douglass continued for many more years as an elementary school. He also advised the students to "Google" the Brown vs. Board of Education decision by the U.S. Supreme Court for school desegregation in 1954 and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which ended all legalized discrimination of public facilities.