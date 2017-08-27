You are here

Home » News » Area » Cache foundation to sponsor concert

Cache foundation to sponsor concert

Sun, 08/27/2017 - 2:42am Staff

CACHE  The Cache Schools Education Foundation will sponsor a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cache School Auditorium, 102 W. H.

Performers will be Cache band director Benjamin Silber, clarinet; Cache primary music teacher Kelly Silber, flute; Yiuka Chan Spannagel of Cameron University, piano; Hugh Bish Elementary music teacher William Spannagel, piano; and Sandy Greene of Cameron University, soprano.

Although the concert is free, donations for the foundation will be accepted during the concert.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships for students and classroom grants for teachers. Students attending Cameron University who have received a foundation scholarship will be matched the same amount from Cameron University.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620