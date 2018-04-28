Cache event will celebrate first responders, aid family

CACHE The Cache community will come together this weekend to celebrate the hard work of its first responders and to continue relief efforts for a family who lost their home to fire.

Alan Whitepigeon, organizer, said the first ever First Responders Benefit, will take place today at The Dove, located north of Cache on Oklahoma 115. Events will include a car show, pool tournament and outdoor activities, like cornhole toss and horseshoes.

"We're going to have a lot of food there too," he said. "This kind of feels like a last-minute thing, but we appreciate every last bit of the community's help in putting this together."

Car show registration will begin at 8 a.m. at The Dove. Awards will be for best in show, group participation and top 1-5 in the following categories: import, lowrider, full truck, minitruck, hot rod, under construction and motorcycle. Registration is $10 and will continue throughout the morning until judging begins in the afternoon. Whitepigeon said the whole event is kind casual by design.

"We want everyone to take their time and show up, no matter what time they get here," he said. "We'll be serving food all day and having a good time, so if people want to bring their cars later, they can."

The benefit was organized in the wake of a fire that destroyed the home of Mattie Bloomquist in March. First responders turned out in an effort to save the home, so the community wanted to do its part to recognize those men and women and to do what it can to help Bloomquist in her recovery. Whitepigeon hopes if Saturday's event is successful to make it an annual event.