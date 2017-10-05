Cache, Duncan pass bond issues

Voters in the Cache and Duncan school districts approved bond issues for their respective districts in elections held Tuesday.

In other Tuesday elections in Southwest Oklahoma, voters in the Davidson school district opted to discontinue the high school, Kiowa County voters passed a proposal to establish an ambulance service and a utility franchise was passed by the Town of Roosevelt.

$25.8 million bond issue approved in Cache

Voters in the Cache school district approved a $25,895,000 school bond issue.The issue was approved 465 votes in favor and 241 votes against, for 65.86 percent of the vote.

This issue will provide funding for many campus and transportation improvements and enhancements. Highlights include a new 12,000 square-foot high school STEM building with a seminar room, upgrades to all high school classrooms including millwork, electrical, aesthetic, and other upgrades; and expansion and renovation of the band room. Both the STEM building and expanded band room will also include new safe rooms. Also to be funded by the bond issue will be traffic flow improvements recommended after a "flow study" to reduce traffic congestion around school campuses and improve safety of students walking to and from school. Other items to be funded by the bond issue will include purchases of new textbooks, upgrades to the district's technology infrastructure through e-rate funds, and drainage improvements around district facilities.

"We're very excited and humbled about the results," said Cache Superintendent Chad Hance. "We're appreciative of the support the school district received from the community."

Hance credited the success of the vote to the efforts of district officials to inform the community about the need for upgrades and improvements throughout the district.

Duncan voters approve $2.7 million school transportation, technology issues

Two propositions were passed by voters in the Duncan Public Schools District. Proposition 1 received 1,134 yes votes, which equated to 64.39 percent. No votes tallied 630 or 35.71 percent.

Proposition 2 had 1,163 yes votes, or 65.78 percent versus 605 no votes, or 34.22 percent. Each proposition needed 60 percent to pass.

Passage of this bond demonstrates the community's support for the children of Duncan, according to Melonie Hau, superintendent of schools.

"It is uplifting to see this community come through in a positive way to meet the educational needs for students," Hau said. "The people of Duncan want great opportunities for their children and strong support for teachers and staff. They have shown a faith in the district to make excellence happen everyday."