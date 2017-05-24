Cache celebrates success of Great Expectations schools

CACHE - The Cache 5th and 6th Grade Center is one of four schools in the district recognized as Great Expectations Model Schools for 2016-2017.

Other Great Expectations Model Schools include Cache Primary School, Cache Intermediate School and Cache Middle School. The 5th and 6th Grade Center, which is the newest in the district, received the honor for the fifth consecutive year.

"This is our fifth year for Great Expectations and we've been a school for exactly five years," said Debbie Hoffman, school principal.

ReGina Farquhar, Great Expectations instructional coach, said the Tahlequah-based educational development program was founded 20 years ago to give Oklahoma teachers tools needed for student success.

"Teachers are performing a mission of transforming lives by challenging their students," she said. "Cache is a premiere school district for each of the grades served by these schools. The district and its people truly exemplify the principles and practices of Great Expectations."

Farquhar said one of the 17 criteria of the Great Expectations program that has led to student success at the Cache 5th and 6th Grade Center and other district schools is that of daily memory work, recitations, and/or writing, each of which enhances character development and effective communication while extending curricula.

"The students are exercising their brains through the memory work," she said.

Farquahr said there were few better examples of school districts in Oklahoma that meet the Great Expectations Model School criteria than the four Cache schools.

Hoffman, who is retiring her post of leading the school after 17 years with the district and more than 30 years as an educator, said the fifth consecutive Model School award was a great achievement to end her career. She will be succeeded as principal by Christy Taylor, currently assistant principal at Cache High School.