C-C-Cold continues

Old Man Winter continued its tight grip across Southwest Oklahoma for the first two days of 2018 with nearly all area locations reaching single-digit temperatures. The National Weather Service reported a low temperature of 12 degrees at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport Tuesday morning, up from 9 degrees Monday. Other area low temperatures for Tuesday compared to Monday as confirmed by NWS included Fort Sill, 8 degrees, the same as Monday; Duncan, 11 degrees, up from 8 degrees; Frederick, 11 degrees, up from 9 degrees; Altus Air Force Base, 5 degrees, down from 6 degrees; Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport, 11 degrees, up from 8 degrees; and Hobart, 8 degrees, unchanged.

Low temperatures reported at area Mesonet sites Tuesday compared to Monday included Mangum, 4 degrees, down from 6 degrees; Hobart, 6 degrees, up from 5 degrees; Hollis, 6 degrees, up from 4 ; Altus, 7 degrees, unchanged; Apache, 8 degrees, up from 5 degrees; Fort Cobb, 8 degrees, up from 4; Medicine Park, 9 degrees, up from 5; Rush Springs, 9 degrees, up from 6 degrees; Velma, 9 degrees, up from 8 degrees; Waurika, 10 degrees, up from 9 degrees; Walters, 11 degrees, up from 8 degrees; Grandfield, 11 degrees, up from 9 degrees; and Tipton, 12 degrees, up from 7 degrees.