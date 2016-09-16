Buyers hoof it to refuge for annual longhorn sale

For some buyers, the annual Texas longhorn auction at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is a highlight of their year.

Take Don Blansitt, for example.

"This is my 35th trip up here. I started in 1978. Been here ever since. Missed three years," he said after driving 440 miles from Schulenburg, Texas, to register for Thursday's sale.

He's raised longhorns since 1972. He usually buys one or two each time he comes to this sale, but couldn't last year because there were no haulers (people who hire out their livestock trailers to haul purchases to their destination).

"I plan on buying some bulls and a couple of little heifers, maybe, this time," Blansitt said.

What he likes about longhorns is that they take care of themselves. He doesn't have a lot of time to devote to the cattle, so he puts them in a pasture, and they look out for themselves.

"And they're easy to handle. And they're prolific. You don't have a lot of these diseases, and I don't have any problems with them," he said.

They can be sold to ropers and ranchers who need a bull for breeding purposes, so he's happy with that aspect as well. Blansitt used to be the only one in his area who raised longhorns, but now when he's driving down the road, he sees a few in several pastures.

"They're ideal for people who've got a few acres who need a few cattle," he finds. "So I think that's what's happening. People get 10, 15, 20 acres, build 'em a house. They put three or four longhorns out there. And they get a tax deduction."

Another buyer who makes the annual pilgrimage is 73-year-old Dick Robbins of Anchor D Ranch at Belvidere, Kan. He's missed only two since coming to his first sale in 1975. Usually he can be seen wearing his longhorn hat, but unfortunately he left it at home in the bag containing his batteries. He's on a respirator and a walker this year, but he still made it to the sale along with his son. Robbins said he came to bid and to support the sale and the refuge. How many he buys varies from year to year.

"I've come down here, shrugged my shoulders, I don't think there's anything, and gone home with two or three. The most I've ever bought out of here I think was 29," Robbins said.