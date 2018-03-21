Burns are planned at refuge

The staff of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge plan to implement a series of prescribed burns in the Mount Scott area of the refuge.

The burns will be along Oklahoma 49 between the Medicine Park entrance and Meers Road, and east of Meers Road. If weather and other conditions permit, the refuge plans to burn approximately 5,000 acres.

The intent of the burns is to improve wildlife habitat and to reduce the threat of wildfire on popular public recreation areas on the refuge by removing hazardous fuels.

The prescribed burns are scheduled to take place over multiple days in late March. Smoke will likely be visible from a great distance during the burns, and residual smoke may persist in the area for a few days after completion of the burns. Oklahoma 49 may be affected by smoke for short periods.