Burn ban lifted in most area counties

OKLAHOMA CITY A burn ban has been lifted from seven Southwest Oklahoma counties.

The ban was modified by Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb on Friday to include just 16 western Oklahoma counties. Area counties removed include Comanche, Caddo, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Stephens and Tillman

Greer, Harmon, Jackson and Kiowa counties remain on the burn ban list along with Beaver, Beckham, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Roger Mills, Texas, Washita, Woods and Woodward counties.

"Drought conditions remain in western Oklahoma and the threat of wildfire remains a concern, a concern I witnessed firsthand about a year ago when hundreds of thousands of acres were burned and many of our farm families suffered devastating losses," said Lamb, who is acting governor while Gov. Mary Fallin is attending Council of Governors and National Governors Association meetings in Washington.