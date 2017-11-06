'Buffalo Whisperers' work to free bison from grate

When it comes to the best-laid plans of mice and men, a bison trumps all.

Volunteers headed for the fourth annual Invasive Plant Round-Up at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge on Saturday found themselves stymied by a full-grown bull buffalo sitting in their way.

They were on one side of the immovable object, the Refuge Corrals on the other. They were to have rendezvoused at the corrals at 8 a.m. to register, get a short briefing and board buses that would take them to their work sites.

But the buffalo had been there since before 7 a.m. and wasn't moving anytime soon. Apparently he tried to cross the cattle guard east of the entrance to the corrals in the dark and got one of his hooves caught in the grating, Friends of the Wichitas member Jerry Elliott said.

"Buffalo Whisperers" Randy Hale and Steve Hodge went right up to the 1,700-pound behemoth something both men would warn the public never to do because of the extreme danger and worked to free him.

Wildlife biologist Scott Johnson then rode in on a Bobcat to give the by now stressed animal incentive to struggle to his feet and move on. Johnson said the buffalo was bleeding a little, but he took off running without a limp.

Fortunately, no humans were injured during the rescue operation.

At 8:40 a.m. refuge law enforcement officer Kelly Moran gave volunteers the "all clear" to proceed.

The volunteer ranks were swelled by the fact that Field Artillery Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC) Class 3-17 decided to take on the invasive eradication effort as a class project. Their class leader is 2nd Lt. Alex McKee from upstate New York. He said the total number in the class is 101, but not everyone could make it because some had to study for exams.

"Part of the requirements for all BOLC classes and Captains' Career Course Ö is that they have to do a community service project. We knew that we had to do something, so we started putting out feelers, figuring out what it was we could do," McKee said.

Second Lt. Jeremy Batte of Smith County, Miss., was the one who suggested going out on the refuge weed pull. The class's commander loved the idea, McKee said, crediting Batte with taking the lead on it.

Class 3-17 arrived at Fort Sill in February and will be graduating June 23. Their last big written exam, the joint fires observer exam, is on Monday, and then they'll have their culminating field exercise, Redleg War.

Batte said he visits the refuge more often than many of his classmates. He's hiked up Elk Mountain with his buddies and hiked around one of the lakes with his wife.

"I've always enjoyed outdoors things and doing outdoors stuff. I really started to appreciate that in college, whenever I got stuck in the college dorm most of the time, is the value of the parks, because it used to be that I lived out in the middle of nowhere in the country and could do outdoor things whenever I wanted," Batte said.

He figures he's visited the refuge five or six times since February. One day, after hiking up Elk Mountain with a buddy from Latvia, they stopped by the Refuge Visitor Center to look at pictures of buffalo, and there they met Randy Hale. Batte asked him if there was anything his BOLC class could do to help out the refuge, and Hale suggested the Invasive Plant Round-Up.

An estimated 80 second lieutenants made it to the weed pull. Johnson said this was the biggest turnout ever for the event, which is sponsored by the Friends of the Wichitas in cooperation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Johnson began the operation by describing how the refuge brought the American bison back from the brink of extinction and likewise rescued the Texas longhorn cattle bloodline. He then explained why preserving the habitat here is so important.

"We've always held true to the mantra that if you take care of the land, the land is going to take care of the species that rely on it," Johnson said. "That's where a lot of our efforts, our tasks and our jobs, come into play, is working with the habitat, trying to provide the best quality possible."

The refuge has a total of 87 plant and animal invasive species, making it a monumental task to keep it as pristine as possible. Fish & Wildlife hires seasonal technicians, but it also relies heavily on help from volunteers.