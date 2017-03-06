You are here

Home » News » Area » Budget lifts troopers' mileage restriction

Budget lifts troopers' mileage restriction

Sat, 06/03/2017 - 3:03am Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY  Oklahoma's public safety department has lifted a daily 100-mile restriction on how far state troopers can travel after the governor signed a $6.8 billion spending bill this week.

The restriction went into effect in December as state agencies scrambled to close a $1.3 billion shortfall for the current budget year. 

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Chief Ricky Adams said Thursday the agency was considering furloughs as another option  a move that he says would have been "devastating" to troopers.

Gov. Mary Fallin approved next year's budget that closes a $878 million hole by coming up with new ways to boost revenue, including a $1.50-per-pack cigarette fee and a new 1.25 percent tax on vehicle purchases.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620