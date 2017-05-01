Budget increase sought for schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma school Superintendent Joy Hofmeister wants lawmakers to consider adding $221 million more to an already stressed public schools budget for textbooks and covering school employee health insurance, among other things.

Hofmeister delivered a budget presentation Wednesday to members of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee ahead of the legislative session that begins next month. Oklahoma's public schools received about $2.4 billion in total legislative appropriations last fiscal year.

"We recognize this is one of the largest requests that will be brought to you," Hofmeister said. "We feel we have a duty and an obligation to make sure the request that we ask is going to fulfill the needs of students."

The state faces a nearly $870 million shortfall in the budget that starts July 1.

Hofmeister, a Republican who was elected in 2014, seeks $66 million for textbooks and nearly $40 million to help pay for increased costs of health insurance for school employees.

$3,000 teacher pay raise proposed

She separately proposed a $282 million package to give teachers a $3,000 annual pay raise and add four additional instructional days to the school year. Oklahoma has not increased its minimum salary schedule since 2008, and its average annual salary including benefits is about $44,921, according to figures released by the Department of Education on Wednesday. That compares to a regional average of about $48,450 and a national average of $58,064.

"Regionally, we've got to work to provide regionally competitive pay or we will continue to lose teachers to other states," Hofmeister said.

Gov. Mary Fallin and Republican leaders in the House and Senate have emphasized the need to raise pay, but say it'll be difficult without raising taxes.