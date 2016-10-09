Bridge inspections find no damage

PAWNEE (AP) - An expanded inspection of bridges following a record 5.8 magnitude earthquake near Pawnee found no significant damage, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said Friday.

State highway system bridges within a 60-mile radius of the epicenter of Saturday's quake were inspected, and all are now open to traffic and safe for travel, the department said.

The agency initially inspected 180 bridges within a 30-mile radius of the epicenter, and minor cosmetic damage was found on two. Additional inspections were made Wednesday and Thursday that included 175 other bridges after the U.S. Geological Survey upgraded the magnitude of the temblor from the initial 5.6 to 5.8, making it the strongest earthquake in recorded state history.

"We are very conservative and deliberate in our approach to bridge inspections following an earthquake because our first priority is the safety of the traveling public," said Mike Patterson, executive director of ODOT. "With this weekend's earthquake being the strongest recorded in Oklahoma, we inspected bridges in a greater radius than our policy requires."

The department's earthquake policy calls for inspections beginning with a 5-mile radius on a 4.7 magnitude temblor, expanding to a 30-mile radius of an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 to 5.8, and within a 60-mile radius of an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 to 6.2.