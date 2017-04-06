Boots & Bling Color Run will be held on Saturday

MEDICINE PARK - Give cancer the boot and get a little exercise in the process next weekend.

The annual Boots & Bling Scoot Color Run is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday in downtown Medicine Park, near Cobblestone Row. Cori Eslick, committee member, said proceeds from the third annual race will be donated to the American Cancer Society and earmarked for local research, so that all of the money remains in Southwest Oklahoma.

"We donate all of our proceeds to ensure that they will stay local," she said. "And the money that we get from the fun run will go into the OK Kids Corral in Oklahoma City, which is a house where childhood cancer fighters can stay. It's really great."

The event will feature two color races. A 1-mile fun run and walk will depart from the start line at 8 a.m. It will be followed by a survival stroll around 8:15 a.m. The 5K color run will begin shortly after, around 8:30 a.m. All participants are encouraged to wear light colored clothing, which will make it easier to show the colors. Eslick suggested runners wear bandannas over their faces to protect from the powder, and sunglasses to shield their eyes.

"It's a fun event and everyone gets covered in the colors by the time they're done," she said. "But it might be a good idea to wear some protection so you're not breathing it in and it doesn't get in your eyes."

This marks the third year for the color run, but the Boots & Bling has been a force for cancer research over the last eight years. Eslick said the group hosted a gala and auction in years past, but wanted to host a more inclusive and fun event. The color run scoot was born.