Boone-Apache school project almost done

APACHE Construction of the Boone-Apache Public Schools event center, the centerpiece of a $12.85 million bond issue, is nearing its conclusion after more than two years of work.

The 1,000-seat facility, which will serve as a gymnasium and fine arts center, is hard to miss as crews continue to toil away just north of Apache High School. Superintendent Don Schneberger said completion has been delayed by nearly a year, but he's confident it will be ready for this year's basketball season.

"We hope to have it done in the next couple of months," he said. "I'm not going to 100 percent guarantee, but I'll 90-something percent guarantee that it will be done by game one, which will be in late November or early December."

The facility was the jewel of a bond issue approved by voters in January 2015. At the time, the system was emerging from a tumultuous time in which state cutbacks and other spending issues had significantly hindered the district's ability to grow and expand. When Schneberger arrived as superintendent the year before, he said the first thing many people approached him about was finally replacing the school's old gymnasium, which was built in the 1960s.

"We just started looking at plans and we got an architect involved," Schneberger said. "There was a lot of hard work by many community members to make this happen. We passed the bond with a large margin, so everyone was excited to see this happen. We feel it's going to help our school and the growth of our district."