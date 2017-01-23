Boompa's brings Bedlam vibe, better burgers to Elgin

ELGIN In the year since opening, Boompa's Burgers has become one of Elgin's premier restaurant destinations.

The restaurant began as a dream of her husband Mike, said co-owner Julie Matthews. He's always had a fondness for grilling and wanted to share his creations with others. The two opened their first restaurant in a fully contained shipping container on their property in Cyril. It was a tremendous success. It was such a success that they had to move to a larger building. Instead of trying to find one somewhere within Elgin, they built their own at 8298 U.S. 277 on the north side of town.

"We originally used to be a call-and-pickup place," Matthews said. "We moved the shipping container here and built the building onto it so that nothing changed in the kitchen. The food is as good as it was in Cyril."

It's hard to miss Boompas when going through Elgin. The larger-than-life illustrated figure on the sign is a cartoon of owner and grill master Mike. The name "Boom Pa" is a nickname given to him by his grandchildren, which just sort of stuck over the years. Inside, customers are greeted to the eternal Bedlam clash between the OSU Cowboys and OU Sooners. College football memorabilia from both schools adorns the walls of the restaurant, which is cut right down the middle. Several televisions are mounted in different places, giving everyone no matter where they sit a clear view of the big game. But people don't necessarily come for the sports; they come for the food.

The menu is filled with hamburgers and sandwiches of Boom Pa's recipe and design. Customers can pick fries or Tater Tots with their orders and a drink or a milk shake, if they would prefer. Matthews said the important thing about Boompa's Burgers' menu is how concentrated it is.