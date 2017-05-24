You are here

Home » News » Area » Body from vehicle IDed

Body from vehicle IDed

Wed, 05/24/2017 - 3:23am Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)  Police say the body of a man found inside a burned vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City more than four months ago has been identified.

Oklahoma City Police Officer Travis Vernier said Tuesday that the body found on Jan. 21 is that of 21-year-old Brandon Chase Alexander of Edmond.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Oklahoma City teenager shortly after the body was found and the teen has since been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Read on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620