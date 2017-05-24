Body from vehicle IDed

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Police say the body of a man found inside a burned vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City more than four months ago has been identified.

Oklahoma City Police Officer Travis Vernier said Tuesday that the body found on Jan. 21 is that of 21-year-old Brandon Chase Alexander of Edmond.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Oklahoma City teenager shortly after the body was found and the teen has since been charged with first-degree murder in the case.