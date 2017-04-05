Body found in trash identified

DUNCAN - The state medical examiner has identified a man found dumped in a Duncan dumpster over the weekend, but investigators are awaiting final determinations of his cause and manner of death before presenting a case to the district attorney.

Cecil Jackson, 64, was the man discovered by Duncan police Saturday night. Amy Elliott, a spokesperson for the medical examiner, said the cause and manner of death are pending.

DPD Chief Dan Ford said police went to Jackson's home on Elder Avenue around 10 or 11 p.m. after receiving a call from someone concerned that Jackson was missing. A detective searching outside the house found Jackson's body wrapped up in a trash container.

Search warrants were granted and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist with the tech work, Ford said.

DPD Lt. John Byers said Jackson's car had an electronic device that allowed investigators to locate the car and find the suspect at Newcastle Gaming Center in Newcastle. The detective said the man is the only suspect in the homicide case.