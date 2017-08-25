Body found in ditch identified

ALTUS The body of a man found Tuesday near Frederick has been positively identified as that of 32-year-old Jared Allen Holmes, who was killed at his home in Altus Sunday.

Holmes' body was found Tuesday in Tillman County about one mile north and 1 miles west of Frederick. Altus police believe Holmes was shot and killed at a home in the 400 block of North Julian Street and then taken to the location near Frederick.

Suspect still sought

Police were still searching Thursday for a suspect in the homicide case. An arrest warrant on a charge of second-degree murder was issued in Jackson County District Court on Monday for Marielle Trey Smith, 24, of Lawton. Smith's vehicle was found by Lawton police Tuesday at a Lawton mobile home park. Police are still looking for the homicide victim's vehicle, a black 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with Oklahoma license plate number 900 L-U-K