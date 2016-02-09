Body found after multiple shots fired in downtown Altus

ALTUS - Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday in downtown.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said officers responded to a shots fired call at around 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Hudson Street and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Murphy said no suspects have been named in the case and there was very little information to go on. However, he did report that officers recovered evidence from the crime scene.

The victim's body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City for an autopsy to determine an exact cause and manner of death.