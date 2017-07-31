Body in Duncan found on train track

Duncan police are investigating the Sunday morning death of a woman by a train, while Anadarko police say a man found dead was not a victim of foul play.

Police Chief Dan Ford said the incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Maple and Sixth Street, just south of the police station. With 100 cars and four engines, he said the Union Pacific Railroad train had a tough battle with the forces of inertia at play to make any sort of quick stop.

"All we know, basically, is that the people on the train just saw a person on the tracks," Ford said. "Investigators are still looking into it, pulling video from the train and we might possibly have some video from the police station that shows what happened."

Ford said the collision between woman and train makes identification of her difficult. She didn't have any identification with her and no visible identifiers such as tattoos, he said. The state Medical Examiner took her body for autopsy and identification. The train tracks were reopened by 1:30 p.m., Ford said. Anyone with information on the identity of the woman is encouraged to call Duncan Police, 255-2112.

Anadarko man not victim

Meanwhile, Anadarko police said a man who was found dead Saturday inside a parked car is not the victim of foul play.

Anadarko Police Chief Tracy Roles said officers were notified shortly before 3 p.m. of a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway of a vacant house in the 400 block of North East 2nd Street.

Officers found the man unresponsive inside the vehicle, called for an ambulance and began CPR. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the chief said.