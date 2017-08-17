Bluegrass to add kick to rodeo

ALTUS The Shortgrass Arts and Humanities Council is sponsoring the Byron Berline Bluegrass Band performing at the annual "Giddy-Up Gala" at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Jackson County Expo Center, 300 Todd Lane in Altus, prior to that day's performance of the Great Plains Stampede Rodeo.

Byron Berline is a three-time National Fiddle Champion and his band is well known nationwide for its toe-tapping bluegrass and western swing music. Everyone is invited to enjoy a barbecue dinner with all the sides and home-made desserts, listen to the bluegrass music and dance to the Band's selections of western swing. The event will end in time for the start of the rodeo.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. and are available from the Altus Chamber of Commerce, 580-482-0210, or the SAHC office, 580-477-1616.