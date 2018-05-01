Blaze destroys home near Frederick

FREDERICK A rural Tillman County home and its contents were rendered a total loss by fire Wednesday.

According to the county's Emergency Management Department director, the family is receiving help from the Red Cross. A dog and puppies were killed in the blaze.

The fire was reported at 7:30 p.m. at the home 5 miles south of Frederick on U.S. 183.

Capt. Justin Green of the Frederick Fire Department said his department and firefighters from the Davidson Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene for 3 hours battling the blaze. When firefighters arrived they found the house fully involved in the fire with flames coming out the roof.

Green said the occupants were away from home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.