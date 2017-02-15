Blair bond issue fails

Voters in the Blair school district fell just a few votes short of approving a $250,000 transportation bond issue during an election Tuesday.

Other Southwest Oklahoma school districts also voted on school board races. Voters in some area cities decided on municipal races.

The Blair school bond issue drew 111 votes in favor and 80 against, for an approval rate of 58.76 percent. However, a super-majority of 60 percent was required for the bond issue to pass, as mandated by state law. The bond issue called for the purchase of three 72-passenger buses, two for use as route buses and the third as an activity bus. Those buses were to be purchased outright and replace buses that are currently being leased by the district.

Following are results of other area elections:

Municipal

Altus City Council Ward 1: John Womack, 89; Nathan Covington, 22. Ward 2: Jon Kidwell, 69; Dan Goodson III, 20.

Walters City Council At large: Gerald Lee Henley, 30; Roberta Ellis, 234; Timothy Lewis, 39.

School boards

Caddo County

Anadarko: Renee Hill, 185; Myles Stephenson Jr., 118. Gracemont: Donita Settle, 22; Paul Buzbee, 18; Alese Savage, 19.

Comanche County

Cache: Brad Seaton, 288; James Carter, 115. Elgin: Dustin Hillary, 214; Ranell Oliver, 83; Aaron Molloy, 518. Fletcher: Chad Funkhouser 26; Bryan Swietek, 10; Amber Hendrix, 113.

Cotton County

Walters: Scotty Reed, 187; Jim Keesee, 193.