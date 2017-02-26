Bill would allow Sunday liquor store sales

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Legislation in the Oklahoma Senate would allow voters in each of the state's 77 counties to decide whether liquor can be sold on Sunday.

The bill by Sen Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, would allow voters to decide on a county-by-county basis whether liquor stores can open between noon and midnight on Sundays, beginning in 2018, The Oklahoman reported Sunday. Under current law, liquor stores are required to close on Sundays.

The bill would allow county commissioners to schedule elections, or residents could start petition efforts to get a measure on the ballot.

Liquor stores had hoped Sunday sales would be part of an overhaul of Oklahoma's alcohol laws that Bice helped lead last year, but the language didn't make it into the bill's final version.

The measure is among several alcohol-related bills under consideration by Oklahoma lawmakers this year.