Bill would allow for hemp to be grown in Sooner State

OKLAHOMA CITY - A bill expanding Oklahoma's agricultural options sailed through its first floor hearing and received unanimous approval in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

House Bill 2913 creates the Oklahoma Industrial Hemp Agricultural Pilot Program. Under the Agricultural Act of 2014, the federal government enabled states to begin experimenting with growing hemp as a cash crop. Industrial hemp could become a source of steady, recurring revenue for Oklahoma, supporters say. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry will manage the program, which allows universities or farmers contracting with universities to cultivate certified hemp seed for research and development for industrial uses.