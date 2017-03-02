Bill seeks paid sick leave for all

OKLAHOMA CITY - A measure by which all workers in Oklahoma would accrue up to at least one week of earned paid sick leave annually has been filed in the House of Representatives.

House Bill 1310 by Rep. Collin Walke would enact the "Healthy Families and Workplaces Act."

It proposes that all employees, private and public sector alike, accrue a minimum of one hour of earned paid sick time for every 30 hours worked, but no more than 40 hours per year "unless the employer selects a higher limit."

Such a requirement is needed because many Oklahomans, particularly in low-paying jobs, have no paid time-off for illness or emergencies, Walke said.

He said 4 in 10 private-sector workers are not accorded paid sick leave, and seven in 10 low-wage workers whose earnings are in the bottom 25 percent of earners lack access to paid sick time, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Among those employed in the accommodation and food service industries, 75 percent must choose between losing pay or showing up to work sick or leaving a sick child at home alone.

HB 1310 specifies that an employee could use the paid leave for treatment of a physical or mental illness, injury or health condition; to address preventive medical care; to take care of a family member who's ill or injured; or to attend a meeting at a location where a child is receiving care for a health condition, disability or some other critical matter.