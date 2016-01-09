Bikers fight cancer during Yayo's Run

It started out small, just three people on motorcycles out for a ride with a goal of kicking in some money to help somebody struggling with cancer.

Eleven years later, Yayo's Run isn't so small anymore. Last year, according to Eddie Varela, the son of the Marlow man who first envisioned the benefit run in 2005, there were 137 bikes counted.

"It's hard to give a number on what to expect this year," he said. "We've got riders coming from Ardmore, Oklahoma City, Texas, New Mexico. It's getting bigger and bigger every year."

What can be said for sure is that Yayo's Run a reference to Varela's father has earned a reputation among those who ride as a run that's a lot of fun and one that's for a very good cause.

This year's run is planned for Sept. 10. It'll start in Marlow with a group picture probably taken around 10:30 a.m. and with riders taking out at 11 a.m. They'll head south to Plato Road in Duncan, then west to catch the bypass back to Oklahoma 7. Then, they'll head west to Lawton for a stop at the Harley Davidson dealership on Interstate 44 for a break and some free food. From there, Varela said, riders will head north and pass through Elgin, Fletcher, Cyril, Cement and Ninnekah on the way to the La Fiesta restaurant on U.S. 81 in Chickasha. After a break there, they'll head back south past Rush Springs and on to Marlow. Varela said police departments along the route are "on board" with the run and some have even planned to help out with traffic control if it's needed. Police officers in uniform will be special guests at an all-you-can eat that evening at the run's start and finish location, the Varela residence at 411 S. Broadway in Marlow.