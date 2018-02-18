Big spike in acres planted in cotton

Much has been written about Oklahoma farmers turning to cotton since wheat prices have dropped, and the National Cotton Council now reports Oklahoma will grow 21 percent more cotton this spring, increasing the state's acreage to 708,000 acre.

All of the information comes from the annual NCC planting intentions survey.

Kansas cotton growers intend to plant 55 percent more cotton acres.

Upland cotton intentions across the United States are 13 million acres. Southwest growers intend to plant 8 million acres across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Texas growers will plant more 254,000 acres, bringing the the state's total acreage to 7 million acres.

In the Mid-South states, growers are predicted to plant nearly 2 million acres. Across the region, Louisiana and Mississippi intend to decrease cotton acreage and Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee expect to increase acreage.

According to Jody Campeche, NCC economics and analysis vice president, cotton abandonment is assumed to be around 15 percent.