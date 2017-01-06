Bench stolen from garden of historic home has sentimental value worth more than money

DUNCAN - A marble bench was stolen from the W.T. Foreman Prairie House Secret Garden at 814 W. Oak about two weeks ago and Gail Loafman wants it back. Loafman said she can't remember the exact date the bench was stolen, but the police were called and a report was filed.

'Brother's Bench'

Loafman is the founder of the W.T. Foreman Prairie House Foundation. She is not offering a reward for the return of the bench, but she said, "I am willing to buy you your very own park bench of an equal value, if you will only return the bench I bought in honor of my brother."

Loafman gave 16 years of her life to bring the Foreman historic house museum back to life for the community. She said she adored her big brother Doyle Thomas and no other bench can replace "Brother's Bench."

Two benches were purchased by Loafman and her brother's oldest daughter in 2009 after he died from multiple myeloma cancer that year. A bench exactly like the one stolen now sits alone in the garden.

Although it's still a work in progress, the Secret Garden will be another area the public may use or rent inexpensively as a small, intimate, private place.

Anyone who has information about the stolen bench may contact Loafman at 580-251-0027 or jgloafmancableone.net.