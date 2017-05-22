Beekeeping is sweet work for FAME students

MERIDIAN They may get varying grades, but they're all bee students at the FAME Academy.

A visitor to the campus of the unique school in tiny Meridian would be hard pressed, in fact, to find a boy or girl who hasn't seen a lot of bees even over the course of a single day at FAME.

Bees, on the other hand, are quite easy to locate. By Elizabeth Ressel's estimation, there may be anywhere from 4,002 to 6,002 of them in the yard out back.

That's where Ricky and Lucy hang out as well.

The pair of pygmy goats and the bevy of bees are the newest arrivals at the alternative school that draws kids from Comanche, Walters, Temple and Velma-Alma and has earned a reputation for reaching students especially through art and music but in other innovative ways as well.

Ressel, the academy's director, credits agriculture teacher Shelbi Morgan with launching FAME and FAME students in yet another unique direction. Morgan conducted research and then applied for a Dorothy McCord Excellence in Education grant received earlier this year.