Beaver Creek Rendezvous relives 1840s

STERLING Trade in your cellphones and smart watches, take a step back in time and live the life of an early 19th century frontiersman in the backwoods of Southwest Oklahoma during the Beaver Creek Free Trappers Fall Rendezvous Thursday through Sunday.

The annual event forsakes modern convenience for hard work, air conditioning for the fall breeze, the hustle and bustle of today for the adrenaline of yesterday. The rendezvous is a gathering of like-minded mountain men and women who want to gather together a few times a year to relive the days of pre-1840s trappers on the frontier. Much like today, rendezvous participants took a break from their busy lives to catch up with friends they might not have seen in months or more than a year.

The Beaver Creek Free Trappers Rendezvous the second of the year will begin Thursday with participants moving into the small clearing near Sterling and setting up their tents and camping areas. It's a little hard to find the rendezvous clearing just how the guys and gals like it. One has to travel east of Sterling on Oklahoma 17, take a turn north on County Road 195, turn right onto Welch Road after a mile and follow the signs to a secluded gated path on the side of the road. Make sure not to take a low-riding car, as the thick brush and worn dirt road will make it difficult to traverse. Once there, rendezvous participants are welcome to pick out their favorite spots in the clearing and set up their campsites for the weekend.