Baptists helping in Louisiana

Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma (BGCO) Disaster Relief (DR) volunteers have helped to prepare more than 70,000 hot meals in their first week on the ground in this flood-ravaged city in Central Louisiana.

The food is prepared in the mobile BGCO DR kitchen set up on the campus of Istruma Baptist Church in east Baton Rouge, then loaded into American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles and distributed to victims of heavy flooding which inundated the area Aug. 13.

"Ever since our team arrived, the number of meals they have prepared has increased by 1,000 each day," said Sam Porter, BGCO DR director.

Oklahoma Southern Baptist volunteers are expected to continue to respond to the disaster in Louisiana through the month of September, and perhaps beyond, Porter said.

"We want to serve our neighbors in their hour of need in the name of Jesus Christ, hoping to demonstrate God's love to them," Porter added.

To donate

For information, updates or to make a donation to the BGCO's Louisiana flood relief effort, visit okdisasterhelp.org.