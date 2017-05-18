Baptist relief teams helping after storms

ELK CITY Leaders with the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma (BGCO) and its Disaster Relief (DR) organization were in Elk City on Wednesday, meeting with other emergency management leaders to talk about tornado relief efforts.

Sam Porter, director of Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief, and Anthony Jordan, BGCO executive director-treasurer, met Gov. Mary Fallin, Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John Doak and others in Elk City, surveying tornado damage and connecting with people in the community.

"Our rapid assessment teams were out as the storms were rolling late last night, and today we set up our mobile command unit," Porter said. "We estimate that more than 100 homes have been severely damaged or destroyed."

Due to impending severe weather on the radar and anticipated later this week, Porter and DR volunteers are working quickly to help homeowners salvage what they can.

"We'll take any walk-up volunteers willing to help," Porter said. "We'll have organizations taking volunteers to homes to help homeowners gather their belongings and sort through debris before any future storm may come."

The BGCO DR's Mobile Command Center will be stationed at First Baptist Church in Elk City, where all Baptist volunteer efforts will be coordinated.