Autopsy report released on death of Lawton man found on OU campus

OKLAHOMA CITY The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office released a report on the death of a 51-year-old Lawton man whose body was found in a parked vehicle on the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman last November.

The body of Todd Daley Russell was found in his vehicle in the parking lot of Dale Hall on the southwestern portion of the OU campus at the intersection of Lindsey and Elm streets at around 2 p.m. Nov. 11. A dog was found alive in the vehicle.

Russell's body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City for an autopsy. The office listed the cause of death for Russell as "unknown."