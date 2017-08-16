Attorney general seeks to dismiss preapproval case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Oklahoma's attorney general has requested that state regulators dismiss a preapproval case for a utility that wants to build a $4.5 billion wind farm.

The motion against the Public Service Co. of Oklahoma's Wind Catcher project was filed last week by Attorney General Mike Hunter's public utility division, The Oklahoman reported . The motion argues the utility didn't follow competitive bidding rules and hasn't shown a need for new generation.

"The Attorney General's full participation is essential, as PSO's customers are at risk to bear the $1.36 billion cost of the Wind Catcher project if the commission grants PSO's requested relief," the motion said.

The motion also said the pending PSO rate case and the Wind Catcher case together could create a $250 million annual rate case increase by 2021.

"This proceeding should therefore be dismissed and commission review deferred until the Wind Catcher Project is in service and can be evaluated holistically with the rest of PSO's operations," the motion said.

A PSO statement said the project would save its customers money, promote investment in the state and provide additional diversity to its generation fleet.