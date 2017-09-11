Attack on date leads to prison sentence

A 27-year-old Oklahoma City man will serve 10 years in prison for robbing a man of his car during a November 2016 Grinder date.

Christopher Glenn Coffey entered his guilty plea Tuesday in Stephens County District Court to a felony count of first-degree robbery after a previous felony conviction, court records indicate. District Judge Ken Graham sentenced him to serve 10 years in prison with another 10 years suspended, followed by 2 years of supervision.

Coffey is convicted of taking a man's car by force during a November 2016 date. Stephens County Sheriff's Department deputies began investigating late in the night Nov. 17, 2016 on the report of the robbery. Deputies arrived to find the man "shaking and talking rapidly and appeared to be frightened," according to the court affidavit.

The man said he'd met Coffey on Grinder, a homosexual male dating app similar to Tinder, and that they'd gone out. During a stop to use a restroom, Coffey tackled the man and threatened to "kill him" if he took the keys from the car, the victim said. Coffey took the car and left.

A GPS search was conducted on the car and it was found in Duncan, parked on the back side of a business. The keys were missing and the car was towed from the scene.