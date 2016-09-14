Asbestos, lead taint Duncan museum

DUNCAN - City of Duncan council members approved an agreement Tuesday evening with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to evaluate and remediate the former armory building at 1406 Ash that currently houses the Stephens County Historical Museum.

This cleanup project is contingent on funding from the Site Cleanup Assistance Program.

Inspections have indicated the presence of lead dust, lead-based paint and asbestos. A former indoor firing range in the building contains high concentrations of lead dust. The DEQ plans to abate the asbestos, abate the lead-based paint and remediate the indoor firing range and other lead dust contaminated rooms.

Per this agreement, the city will allow DEQ and its contractors access to evaluate and remediate the building; restrict occupant's use/presence in the building before and during remediation, as requested. This could include removing equipment, vehicles and other items that may be in the way of cleanup activities.

The DEQ will provide regular reports to the city; mitigate hazards to remedial goals with use restrictions; supply the city with a final report and file the mandatory Notice of Remediation on subject property; as well as notify city of ongoing operations and maintenance issues, if any.