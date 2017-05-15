Arvest reaches 1 Million Meals goal

Arvest Bank has reached its goal for its 1 Million Meals initiative, but donations will continue to be taken through June 3.

The bank in April launched the annual campaign, which challenges bank associates, customers and community members to fight hunger in the more than 120 communities the bank serves by providing meals to those in need. "Today we give credit to our customers, our community and our associates for helping us surpass our goal of raising one million meals with time still left in the campaign," said Lindsay Roman, marketing specialist of Arvest Bank Southwest Oklahoma. "We are honored to work with the Lawton Food Bank, Duncan Christians Concerned, Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Elgin Community Food Bank, and Walters Food 4 Kids to help those in need in our community, and we are not finished! We will keep working on their behalf to provide a much-needed boost during the summer months, when food supplies often run low and fundraising can be a challenge."

Every dollar raised through 1 Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families, the bank said.