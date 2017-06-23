Artwork a show of appreciation at Apache PD

APACHE - The walls of the Apache Police Department will look a little less barren, courtesy of local artist Myron Beeson.

The prolific painter donated his newest work, a painting of the police department's badge, to the department in honor of the dedication of the men and women who put on the uniform. Beeson said he offered the painting to Police Chief Krandall Kahrahrah out of gratitude for all that the police do.

"We just got together he was wanting something to hang up in the office and this idea took off and I ran with it," Beeson said. "I appreciate everything the police do for the small town of Apache and the surrounding smaller towns."

Kahrahrah accepted the painting in the Apache courtroom, alongside Vice Mayor Milton Sovo. He said when he first approached Beeson about the possibility of painting a mural or painting to help spruce up the department, he was fully prepared to pay for the work. He never thought Beeson would be so generous.

"It was a good donation that we appreciate very much," Kahrahrah said. "Myron always does amazing work. I've already got a place picked out for it in the office."