CACHE There will be a Native American arts and crafts market from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 421 West C. The public is welcome.

There will be handmade crafts and original artwork by local tribal artists. All Native American arts and crafts vendors are welcome; booth space is $10 a day and vendors provide their own tables.

Call Eleanor McDaniel, 483-6864.