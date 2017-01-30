Artfest raises funds for women around the world

DUNCAN As advocates for She Is Safe, DeAnna Sanders and Rachel Holland are always seeking ways to raise funds for the international foundation that focuses on preventing, rescuing and restoring women and girls from abuse and slavery.

A few months ago, Sanders and Holland had a mother-daughter chat that will resonate from First Baptist Church in Duncan around the globe.

"My daughter and I are the local (She Is Safe) advocacy team and we are always discussing different ideas for fundraising projects," Sanders recalled. "We knew Duncan is an artistic-type of community, and we were wanting to broaden our fundraising more toward families.

"For the last four years, we've had a ladies' tea, and we have the annual Run to the Dark 5K race at the hospital, but both of those events are geared toward different segments of the community.

"Knowing how much people in Duncan appreciate and supports the arts, we thought (an arts festival) would a way to involve another segment of the community that would appeal to families."

Hence, buoyed by a group of volunteers, Sanders and Holland created the She Is Safe Artfest 2017, which will be Feb. 4 at Duncan First Baptist Church, 901 W. Ash.