Art of making cradleboards still taught

Before the invention of convertible cribs, bouncers and swings, the Comanche Nation tribe in the 1860s created cradleboards handmade baby carriers.

After wrapping their babies in cloths, mothers tied them to cradleboards during the first nine to 10 months after birth, according to the book "The Comanche: Nomads of the Southern Plains." Mothers could easily carry the cradleboards on their backs, or they could set up the cradleboard under a shade tree as they did chores.

Today, some tribal members still hand-build and sell cradleboards, which may range from $150 to $500, depending on how elaborate an artist decorates a cradleboard.

Cache resident Eleanor McDaniel, a full-blood Comanche Nation member, carries on the tradition by hosting cradleboard-making classes, among other native arts workshops.

As a young girl, McDaniel learned how to make traditional crafts, including buckskin dresses, ceremonial gourds and fans, silver work, moccasins and five styles of beadwork, from her grandparents, aunts and uncles.

"I took the time to learn," McDaniel said. "I could have said, 'Well, I want to go outside and play.' But when they wanted to show me or teach me, I sat down, and I was ready and willing to learn."

As an adult, McDaniel continues to have a passion for the arts of her native culture, and she said she teaches other curious learners in an effort to preserve "what was handed down" to her.

"I can dress a man or woman head to toe in our traditional handmade outfits," she said.

In a recent cradleboard-making class, McDaniel passed the torch to six women, one of whom is her niece, Lawton resident Terry Torres, a member of the Comanche and Kiowa tribes.

Torres spent about 10 hours over the course of two days constructing the cradleboard, a process she said was hard and, at times, frustrating, but most of all fun. Because Torres' daughter is no longer an infant, she plans to donate her cradleboard to her church.

McDaniel said the "real joy and accomplishment" in teaching Torres was "her excitement of learning it and knowing that it's a part of (their) culture."

"These are the things of our people and our ways of the past, and that's what I'm trying to carry on," McDaniel said. " Ö She (Torres) can take it home and show her daughter, and maybe her daughter will carry that on to the next generation."

Torres, recalling from memory the main steps of the cradleboard-building process, said she cut a piece of cardboard into a horseshoe shape, which served as the base of the bed. She then cut a couple layers of batting material and traditional canvas material to place over the cardboard, completing the whole bed frame.

At the foot of the bed, she sewed buckskin to the material and cut the buckskin to create fringe. She used cowhide to lace together the backboard of the bed a picket fence to the bed frame. The lacing holds the baby in the cradlebed.

McDaniel described the Comanche cradleboard as a safe "babysitting tool" for native women in the 1860s.