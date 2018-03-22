You are here

Arrest made in shooting

Thu, 03/22/2018 - 2:54am Mark Potter

ALTUS - An Altus man, wanted on a Jackson County warrant in connection with a recent shooting, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after leading Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit on U.S. 62 west of the city.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said troopers had set up a driver's license checkpoint on U.S. 62 about 7 miles west of Altus. Around 3:30 p.m., a driver failed to show a license and insurance verification and then fled the checkpoint. The driver led troopers on a pursuit with speeds of up to 100 mph eastbound on U.S. 62 into Altus. Troopers then performed a "TVI" (Tactical Vehicle Intervention) maneuver on that vehicle in the 600 block of West Broadway, where the driver was arrested.

