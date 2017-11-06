Area voters will head to polls on Tuesday

Southwest Oklahoma voters in three counties will go to the polls Tuesday to decide the fates of three tax-related propositions.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Medicine Park residents will decide on a new 5.5 percent lodging tax that would be added to all overnight stays at the Old Plantation Inn and other cabins and lodging arrangements within town limits. The funds would be added to the town's general fund with 40 percent allocated to infrastructure, another 40 percent to trade and industry, 10 percent to an incentive fund and 5 percent to parks and recreation; the remaining 5 percent would be put in a rainy day fund. The board of trustees could readjust those figures on a monthly basis at its regular meetings.The tax could raise $35,000 or more in its first year depending on the number of people who stay overnight in the community. Anyone with a valid Medicine Park ID, Department of Defense employees reassigned to Fort Sill and government employees whose room is paid for by their employers would be exempt. If passed, the tax would go into effect July 1.

Tillman County voters will be asked whether to approve a -cent sales tax increase to pay off the remaining bond amount of $2.7 million owed on the Tillman County Detention Center in Frederick. The 68-bed facility has housed county and Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmates since it opened in 2001 but faces uncertainty after the department canceled its contracts with Tillman and other counties across the state due to the state's ongoing budget crisis.

The center originally cost $3.1 million, to be paid for by a 30-year bond issue, of which the county still owes $2.7 million with 17 years to pay it off. With the contract termination, the county has little money to pay the bond. If payments are not made, the detention center will be foreclosed and the inmates will have to be moved to other centers across the region, which would cost even more money.